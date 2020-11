Or Copy this URL to Share

TRENTON - Robert Earl Stallings, 73, of Trenton, died Nov. 3, 2020.

Graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Trenton City cemetery, Trenton.

Survivors include sons, James Stallings, David Stallings, both of Trenton; and daughters, Anita Christine Ferrell of Maysville and Angela Michelle Stallings of New Bern.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Kahlert Funeral Home, Maysville.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store