WALLACE - Robert Russell Thompson Sr., 85, of Wallace died Feb. 17, 2020, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice.
Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Newkirk Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Willard with burial following at African American Community Cemetery, Willard.
Survivors include wife, Lena Mae Thompson of Wallace; son, Robert Thompson Jr. of Mebane; daughter, Desiree' Thompson of Rose Hill.
Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday at Rose Hill Funeral Home.
