Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Trott. View Sign Service Information Kahlert Funeral & Cremation Services 308 Main St Maysville , NC 28555 (910)-743-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Rabbit" Earl Trott, 56, of Maysville, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, August 8, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends.

Rabbit was employed by Stevenson Automotive Group for many years. Being an avid outdoorsman, Rabbit enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors with his family and friends. He was a lifetime member of the White Oak Gun Club and spent many years as president. Although he will be greatly missed, his legacy will live on through his greatest joy: his family. His gracious and loving manner will forever be engrained in the hearts of those who knew him.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 36 years, Tina M. Trott; two daughters, Jessica Trott Barnes (Cheyenne) and Hollie Trott Simeone (Stephen); three grandsons, Nolyn, Carson and Levi; one granddaughter, Opal; momma, Betty P. Trott; and many lifelong friends and family who he loved dearly.

He is preceded in death by his daddy, Earl G. Trott.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on August 13, 2019, at Grants Creek Baptist Church, 1401 Old 30 Road, Maysville and other times at Robert and Tina's home. A Celebration of Robert's Life will be held at 2 p.m. on August 14, 2019, at Grants Creek Baptist Church with Pastor Steve Grissom, Rev. Jerry Smith, Rev. Steve Evans and Rev. Tim Ford officiating. Private Family Interment will follow. Rabbit was not fond of a suit and tie so to honor him, please come dressed in your favorite casual clothing.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Belgrade United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 161, Maysville, NC 28555.

Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.



Robert "Rabbit" Earl Trott, 56, of Maysville, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, August 8, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends.Rabbit was employed by Stevenson Automotive Group for many years. Being an avid outdoorsman, Rabbit enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors with his family and friends. He was a lifetime member of the White Oak Gun Club and spent many years as president. Although he will be greatly missed, his legacy will live on through his greatest joy: his family. His gracious and loving manner will forever be engrained in the hearts of those who knew him.He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 36 years, Tina M. Trott; two daughters, Jessica Trott Barnes (Cheyenne) and Hollie Trott Simeone (Stephen); three grandsons, Nolyn, Carson and Levi; one granddaughter, Opal; momma, Betty P. Trott; and many lifelong friends and family who he loved dearly.He is preceded in death by his daddy, Earl G. Trott.The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on August 13, 2019, at Grants Creek Baptist Church, 1401 Old 30 Road, Maysville and other times at Robert and Tina's home. A Celebration of Robert's Life will be held at 2 p.m. on August 14, 2019, at Grants Creek Baptist Church with Pastor Steve Grissom, Rev. Jerry Smith, Rev. Steve Evans and Rev. Tim Ford officiating. Private Family Interment will follow. Rabbit was not fond of a suit and tie so to honor him, please come dressed in your favorite casual clothing.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Belgrade United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 161, Maysville, NC 28555.Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville. Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close