BEULAVILLE - Robert Carl Wheeler, 79, of Beulaville died Sept. 29, 2020.

Graveside service will be held at noon on Tuesday at Carolina Coastal State Veterans Cemetery.

Survivors include daughters, Cynthia Dama, Delinda Edwards; sisters, Christine Jones, Debbie Wheeler; and brother, Charles Wheeler.

Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.



