Jacksonville - Mr. Robert "Bobby" Wright, 67, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center.
Mr. Wright was preceded in death by his father, Floyd Wright; mother, Barbara Felts; and step-father, Edward Felts Sr.
Mr. Wright is survived by his wife of 37 years, Nancy Leo Wright; sisters, Toni Dehart of Reno, Nevada, Carol Dodgen and husband, Rick of Paron, AR, Tracy Durden and husband, Don, of Guyton, Georgia; brothers, Edward Felts Jr. and wife, Tami, of Hubert, NC and Scott Felts and wife, Kimberly, of Stella, NC; father and mother-in-law, Peter and Mae Leo of Emerald Isle, NC; brothers-in-law, James Leo of Greenville and Joseph Leo of Wilmington; sister-in-law, Ann Bailey of Jacksonville, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Online condolences at WilkersonFuneralHome.com.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019