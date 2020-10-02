Robert Yow

CHINQUAPIN - Robert Briggs Yow, 79, of Chinquapin died Sept. 27, 2020.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include spouse, Sue Yow of Chinquapin; daughters, Virginia Stewart of East Bend, Marcia Roline of Bemidji, Minnesota; sisters, Rebecca Crabill of Vriginia, Lena Grant of Texas; and brothers, Carl Yow Jr. of Kernersville, John Yow of Virginia.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.