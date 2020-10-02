Robert Yow

Or Copy this URL to Share

CHINQUAPIN - Robert Briggs Yow, 79, of Chinquapin died Sept. 27, 2020.

Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

Survivors include spouse, Sue Yow of Chinquapin; daughters, Virginia Stewart of East Bend, Marcia Roline of Bemidji, Minnesota; sisters, Rebecca Crabill of Vriginia, Lena Grant of Texas; and brothers, Carl Yow Jr. of Kernersville, John Yow of Virginia.

Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.



