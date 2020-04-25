Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roberta Rouse. View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home Old Hammock Rd Swansboro , NC 28584 (910)-326-5013 Send Flowers Obituary



A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 27, 2020, at Seaside Memorial Park with Rev. Ron Gurganus officiating.

She was a coal miner's daughter from Blackey, KY and the value of hard work was instilled in her at an early age. Her family moved to Baltimore to find work when WWII began. While working at the Glen L. Martin aircraft factory making military planes for the war, she met the love of her life, James Abner Rouse, and they were married in 1943. Following the war, they moved with their two children to Greene County in eastern NC where they worked on the Rouse family farm and operated a country store at Wooten's Crossroads. In 1958, the family relocated to Hubert, NC. There Shorty played an integral role in the successful gas station/grocery store and mobile home park businesses which she and James operated for several decades.

Shorty was a member of Swansboro United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. Additionally, she was active in numerous civic organizations such as the Ladies Auxiliary at Onslow Memorial Hospital, Hubert Homemaker's Club, the American Business Women's Association and the Order of the Eastern Star. Among the many things that she enjoyed were loving her grandchildren and pets, working in her large garden and beautiful yard, doing projects of all descriptions, cooking Southern comfort meals, traveling, RV camping and playing cards with friends. She was forever busy doing something!

Her generosity, loving nature, feistiness and work ethic will most definitely be remembered by those who were blessed to be her friend or a member of her family.

She is survived by daughter, Jeanie Rouse of Spartanburg, SC; son, Jim Rouse (Lynn) of Swansboro; grandchildren, Kathy (Buddy), Melissa (David), Kim (Michael), Shawn (Sarah), and Jimmy; great-grandchildren, Jake (Lynn Ann), Sarah, Emily, David, Sydney, Macey, Josh (Amanda), Ashleigh, Christopher, Jeremy, Nicole, and Cameron; great-great-grandchildren, Kinsley, James, Mason, Kalib, Hayden, Carson, and Jack.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Swansboro United Methodist Church Memorial Fund.

Online condolences may be made to the family at

Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.

