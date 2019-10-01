Robin Sherman

Service Information
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC
28540
(910)-455-1281
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
View Map
Obituary
Robin Winter Sherman, 58, of Jacksonville, passed away Sunday afternoon, Sept. 29, 2019, at Carolina Rivers Nursing and Rehab.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday evening at Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.
Robin is survived by her son, Kameron Tully of Holly Ridge; daughter, Shirah Kruger of Greenville; mother, Pamela Winter of Jacksonville; father, Sidney Sherman of Florida; brothers, Dale Sherman of Jacksonville and Scott Sherman of Sneads Ferry; and her grandchildren, Alana Kruger, Easton Kruger, and Kaiden Tully.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
