Robin Winter Sherman, 58, of Jacksonville, passed away Sunday afternoon, Sept. 29, 2019, at Carolina Rivers Nursing and Rehab.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday evening at Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.
Robin is survived by her son, Kameron Tully of Holly Ridge; daughter, Shirah Kruger of Greenville; mother, Pamela Winter of Jacksonville; father, Sidney Sherman of Florida; brothers, Dale Sherman of Jacksonville and Scott Sherman of Sneads Ferry; and her grandchildren, Alana Kruger, Easton Kruger, and Kaiden Tully.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019