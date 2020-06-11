Or Copy this URL to Share

NEWPORT - Roger George Desmarais, 86, of Newport, died June 6, 2020.

Survivors include sons, Christian of New Bern and Ronnie; and daughter, Cindy Stevens, both of Georgia.

