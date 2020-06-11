Roger Demarais
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEWPORT - Roger George Desmarais, 86, of Newport, died June 6, 2020.
Survivors include sons, Christian of New Bern and Ronnie; and daughter, Cindy Stevens, both of Georgia.
Arrangements by Coastal Cremations, Jacksonville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved