NEWPORT - Roger George Desmarais, 86, of Newport, died June 6, 2020.
Survivors include sons, Christian of New Bern and Ronnie; and daughter, Cindy Stevens, both of Georgia.
Arrangements by Coastal Cremations, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.