CHINQUAPIN - Roger Aaron Hoffman Jr., 57, of Chinquapin died June 1, 2019.
Funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday followed by visitation at Community Funeral Home of Beulaville. Graveside service at 11 a.m. Thursday at Hosea Fountain cemetery, Chinquapin.
Survivors include spouse, Jennifer Fountain Hoffman of Chinquapin; mother, Barbara Silance of Ohio; son, Matthew Hoffman; daughter, Ashley Nobles, both of Chinquapin; sister, Lorelei Davies of Ohio; and brothers, Brian Hoffman of Richlands, Charlie Silance Jr., of Indiana, Thomas Silance Jr., of Ohio.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 3 to June 4, 2019