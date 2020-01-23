MAYSVILLE - Roger Lee Jones, 74, of Maysville died Jan. 23, 2020.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Maysville United Methodist Church with burial following at Maysville Cemetery.
Survivors include wife, Dorothy Whaley Jones; sons, Robin Lee Jones of Trenton, Scotty Lynn Jones; brother, Dennis Jones; and sisters, Nell Jones Pierce, Jackie Morris, all of Maysville, Connie Dunn of Columbia, South Carolina, Bea Lynch of Tampa, Florida.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Arrangements by Sayland Funeral Home, Maysville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020