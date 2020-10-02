Stella, NC – Roger A. Norris transitioned to his heavenly home on Wed, Sept. 30, 2020. Born on October 21, 1949, he was preceded in death by his father, Andrew Norris and mother, Hazel Owens Norris. He leaves behind special cousins and so many great friends.
Roger graduated from Swansboro High School in 1968, then attended Atlantic Christian College (now Barton College). He graduated in 1972, degreed in Psychology and Sociology. His Masters Degree was completed in May 1980, at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.
Meanwhile, Roger was employed by the Onslow County DSS to work with the juvenile population there. He segued into a child protective service role; there to supervise that team's social workers and educators. During this time, he participated on a number of human service boards, one of which founded, The Children's Services Organization for Onslow County.
Shortly after completing graduate school, he was employed by the federal government services, first at Camp Lejeune and then Cherry Point, NC. At these locations, he was located in the Psych Clinic, where he primarily managed child and spouse mistreatment cases as well as conducting individual, mental and group therapy.
In late 1989, Roger initiated his own private practice: Coastal Counseling Center. He continued conducting Psycho Therapy there until very recently. Frequently, he expressed thanks to God for allowing him to be used in this fashion. Roger truly loved his Heavenly Father, friends, family, profession and his patients.
He grew up in the church and continued his devotion and commitment to it. Through the years he served in numerous positions to include deacon, teacher, committee member and chairman and counselor. He felt it a privilege to serve, often expressing excitement that the Lord had directed him to "feed my sheep".
As Roger has now graduated to his next phase of opportunity and enjoyment, he encourages each of us to allow God to perform in and through us everything He created us to be.
Everyone is welcomed to join the celebration of Roger's life at 11 a.m. Monday at the Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Internet condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.