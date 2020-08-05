Ronnie Eugene Freeman, 56, of 7104 Village Field Place, Richmond, Va., formerly of Vanceboro, died July 25, 2020 in Rocky Mount.

Memorial Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8,2020 at Burning Bush United Holy Church, Vanceboro. Inurnment will follow in the Salisbury National Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19 all services are following the Governor's guidelines to distance 6 ft. apart and a limit of 50 people including the staff.

Please wear a mask when attending the service and visitation.

Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Inc., Kinston.





