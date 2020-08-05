Retired Gy. Sgt. Rogers Edward Moore, USMC, 84, of Jacksonville, died Friday, July 31, 2020.

A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at Marshall Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 131 Marshall Chapel Road, Jacksonville.

Funeral services will follow at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Louise Pearson Moore of the home; children, Lenard Duane Moore of Raleigh, Jerome Edward Moore and Ronald Lee Moore of Garner, Angela Louise Moore of Raleigh, Wanda Nadine Moore Mulvaney of Cary, Rodney Leslie Moore of Willow Springs and Marvin Kent Moore of Zebulon; brother, Reese Moore of Bluefield, West Va.; sister, Joan Redmond of Kansas City, Mo.,; 17 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store