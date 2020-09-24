1/
Rojelio Tomas
RICHLANDS - Rojelio Domingo Tomas, 49, died Sept. 19, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Funeral will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at Jones Funeral Home, Richlands.
Survivors include wife, Carlene Price of the home; stepdaughter, Shanna Schaefer of Chinquapin; stepsons, Mitchell Schaefer of Rocky Mount, Charles Schaefer, Albert Schaefer; brothers, Francisco Tomas, all of Richlands, Jaime Tomas; and sisters, Catarina Tomas, Maria Tomas, all of Guatemala.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

