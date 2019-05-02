MAGNOLIA - Roland Owen Atkinson, 70, of Magnolia died April 30, 2019, at NC State Veterans Hospital.
Funeral will be held at noon on Friday at Rose Hill Funeral Home with interment following at Atkinson family cemetery, Magnolia.
Survivors include wife, Jessie Atkinson of Magnolia; son, Derrick Fennell of Clinton; daughters, Rolanda Jackson of Magnolia, Gabrielle Townsend of Garland; brothers, Leonard Atkinson of Magnolia, Scott Chappelle of Philadelphia; and sister, Lina Underwood of Magnolia.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
