Roland Atkinson

Service Information
Rose Hill Funeral Home Inc
472 Wells Town Rd
Rose Hill, NC
28458
(910)-289-3232
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rose Hill Funeral Home Inc
472 Wells Town Rd
Rose Hill, NC 28458
View Map
Funeral
Friday, May 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Rose Hill Funeral Home Inc
472 Wells Town Rd
Rose Hill, NC 28458
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

MAGNOLIA - Roland Owen Atkinson, 70, of Magnolia died April 30, 2019, at NC State Veterans Hospital.
Funeral will be held at noon on Friday at Rose Hill Funeral Home with interment following at Atkinson family cemetery, Magnolia.
Survivors include wife, Jessie Atkinson of Magnolia; son, Derrick Fennell of Clinton; daughters, Rolanda Jackson of Magnolia, Gabrielle Townsend of Garland; brothers, Leonard Atkinson of Magnolia, Scott Chappelle of Philadelphia; and sister, Lina Underwood of Magnolia.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 2 to May 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.