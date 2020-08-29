Roland Pettus

Or Copy this URL to Share

SNEADS FERRY - Roland Frederick Pettus, 80, of Sneads Ferry died Aug. 24, 2020.

Celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Jenkins Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Sneads Ferry with interment following at Interfaith Community Cemetery.

Survivors include daughter, Phillis O. Hardison of Sneads Ferry; sisters, Marva Harris, Bernadette T. Clark; and brothers, Roderick Moore, Marvin R. Tart Sr., Albert E. Lee Jr., Vernon A. Lee, Charles I. Lee, all of Richmond, Virginia.

Viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Saunders Funeral Home, Jacksonville.

