1/
Roland Pettus
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roland's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SNEADS FERRY - Roland Frederick Pettus, 80, of Sneads Ferry died Aug. 24, 2020.
Celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Jenkins Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Sneads Ferry with interment following at Interfaith Community Cemetery.
Survivors include daughter, Phillis O. Hardison of Sneads Ferry; sisters, Marva Harris, Bernadette T. Clark; and brothers, Roderick Moore, Marvin R. Tart Sr., Albert E. Lee Jr., Vernon A. Lee, Charles I. Lee, all of Richmond, Virginia.
Viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Saunders Funeral Home, Jacksonville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved