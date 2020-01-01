Romane Joyner

Obituary
Romane Boomer Joyner, 83 of Maysville, passed away on December 24, 2019.
She is survived by three sons, Gary Boomer of Maysville, Leslie Boomer of Spring Lake, NC, Najee Adams of Jacksonville; two daughters, Sharon Leathers of Maysville and Mariah Adams of Maysville; brother, Jimmie Boomer of Maysville; 19 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday January 4, 2020 at St. Luke AME Zion Church in Maysville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment will follow the service at White Oak Cemetery in Maysville.

Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020
