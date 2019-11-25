JACKSONVILLE - Clarence Ronald Cox, 92, Jacksonville, passed away at 6:30 a.m. Friday, November 22, 2019.
Ron was born April 27, 1927, in Columbus, OH and was a lifelong area resident of Jacksonville. He retired after 43 years as a Physical Education teacher.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth B. Cox; daughters, Ronna Lewis of Jacksonville and Carole Cox-Carroll (Craig) of Raleigh, NC; five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Elsie Cox of Columbus, OH; sons, Penn and Clarence Cox; and daughter, Peggy Cox Barker.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Northwoods United Methodist Church, Gum Branch Road, Jacksonville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Ron may be made to Northwoods United Methodist Church, Jacksonville, NC or to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, Wilmington, NC.
