Jacksonville, NC - Ronald Verlie Clark, 81, of Jacksonville, NC, passed away on October 28, 2019, at his home.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville. Chaplain Smith will be officiating and burial will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery with Military Honors.
He was born May 27, 1938, in Cleveland, OH and served his Honorably with the United States Marine Corps and retired with the rank of Master Gunnery Sergeant.
Mr. Clark is survived by his wife of 55 years, Peggy Clark of the home; two daughters, Deborah Wasano and life partner Rick of Waupaca, WI and Rhonda Wesley and husband Matt of Wilmington, NC; three brothers, Bill Clark of Cleveland, OH, Robert Clark of Cleveland, OH, and Buddy Clark of Cleveland, OH; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville.
