HUBERT - Ronald Edward Crosby, 57, of Hubert died July 15, 2019.
Services were private.
Survivors include daughter, Terri Lynn Crosby McRobie; sons, Levi Edward Crosby, Dylan Wade Crosby, all of Maryland; brothers, Monty Lee Crosby, Grant Wade Crosby, both of Hubert; stepbrother, Michael Alan Crosby of Florida; sister, Tammy Rae Crosby of Hubert; and stepsisters, Dotti Kay Crosby Lenau of Pennsylvania, Lorri Ann Crosby Morrow of Alabama.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from July 30 to July 31, 2019