JACKSONVILLE - Ronald Leonard Fernandez, 83, was born November 6, 1935, in Oakland, CA, and died July 22, 2019, at Premier Nursing Home in Jacksonville.

A funeral service is planned for 11 a.m. Thursday at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville with Father Edisson Urrego officiating. A graveside service will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery with military honors.

Ron is survived by his wife, Rubye Evans Fernandez; three daughters, Theresa Gross and husband Larry of Jacksonville, Nina Hawkins of Jacksonville, Toni Gibbs and husband Chris of Elizabeth City, NC; five grandchildren, Robert Gross, Sarah Gross Hooks and husband Tony, Rachel Day, Rose Hawkins, all of Jacksonville, Tommie Gibbs of Elizabeth City NC; and three great-grandchildren.

Ron served in the Marine Corps for 31 years and achieved the rank of Master Gunnery SGT. After leaving the Marine Corps he worked for the North Carolina Postal Service for another 15 years. Ron was also a Hall of Fame member of the New River Officials Association. Ron's favorite hobby was being a miniature train collector. He will be long remembered as a loving husband, father, and Papa.

A visitation is planned from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville.

