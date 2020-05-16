Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Garten Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

A journey of grief began for the family of Ronald Ray Garten Jr. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, as they bid farewell to one who touched their lives in many unforgettable ways. Before departing this life, Ron fought a valiant battle against colorectal cancer.

Ron was born at Fort Stewart, GA on October 26, 1977. He was a graduate of Richlands High School, served four years in the US Air Force, studied Literature and Philosophy of Religion at West Chester University, and earned a Master of Library Science Degree from Clarion University in Pennsylvania. He was a former Learning Center Director/Middle School Coordinator at Church Farm School in Exton, Pennsylvania, Librarian at James Sprunt Community College, and English Instructor at Coastal Carolina Community College. Ron was especially fond of the students and fellow teachers and staff he worked with during his most recent teaching tenure at the Onslow County Learning Center in Hubert, NC.

Ron was preceded in death by grandparents, Donald Young and Ray and Ida Garten. Among those left behind to cherish Ron's memory are his wife, Sarah; parents, Ronald Sr. and Beverly Garten; brothers, Jason (wife Emily), Matthew (wife Summer), and Ike; brother-in-law Jonathan Dickason (wife Brittany); father and mother-in-law, Paul and Lori Dickason; nephew, Finnley; grandmother, Phyllis Young; and aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be held for Ron at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 21 with the Reverends Paul Dickason and Terry Golden officiating. The family deeply regrets that everyone cannot be invited to attend the service due to guidelines prompted by the Coronavirus Pandemic.

A journey of grief began for the family of Ronald Ray Garten Jr. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, as they bid farewell to one who touched their lives in many unforgettable ways. Before departing this life, Ron fought a valiant battle against colorectal cancer.Ron was born at Fort Stewart, GA on October 26, 1977. He was a graduate of Richlands High School, served four years in the US Air Force, studied Literature and Philosophy of Religion at West Chester University, and earned a Master of Library Science Degree from Clarion University in Pennsylvania. He was a former Learning Center Director/Middle School Coordinator at Church Farm School in Exton, Pennsylvania, Librarian at James Sprunt Community College, and English Instructor at Coastal Carolina Community College. Ron was especially fond of the students and fellow teachers and staff he worked with during his most recent teaching tenure at the Onslow County Learning Center in Hubert, NC.Ron was preceded in death by grandparents, Donald Young and Ray and Ida Garten. Among those left behind to cherish Ron's memory are his wife, Sarah; parents, Ronald Sr. and Beverly Garten; brothers, Jason (wife Emily), Matthew (wife Summer), and Ike; brother-in-law Jonathan Dickason (wife Brittany); father and mother-in-law, Paul and Lori Dickason; nephew, Finnley; grandmother, Phyllis Young; and aunts, uncles, and cousins.A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be held for Ron at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 21 with the Reverends Paul Dickason and Terry Golden officiating. The family deeply regrets that everyone cannot be invited to attend the service due to guidelines prompted by the Coronavirus Pandemic. Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 16 to May 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close