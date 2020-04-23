Ronald William Herndon Jr., 75, of Jacksonville died April 22, 2020, at his home in Jacksonville.
Mr. Herndon was born in Washington, DC, Feb. 5, 1945; to the late Ronald and Alice Herndon. Retired from the USMC as a MSGT.
Surviving, his wife, Sadako N. Herndon of the home; two children, Ronald William Herndon Jr. II, his wife, Kelley of Columbia, SC, Alice Herndon-Foster and her husband Matt of Greensboro; sister. Susan Mosscobb of Charleston, WV; brother, Robert Herndon of Dallas, OR; and three grandchildren, Ronald Avery Herndon, Ramsey Douglass Herndon and Mattison Sadako Foster.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020