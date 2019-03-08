Newport - Ronald Joseph Lia, 82, formerly of Centerport, NY, peacefully passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Ronald was born March 17, 1936, in Utica, NY; son of the late Sam and Josephine Lia.
He was a devoted husband for over 50 years to Claudette Mercogliano Lia; caring brother to Carmen Lia of Stevensville, TX. Ronald leaves behind the love of his daughters, Patrice Kunkel (Brian) of Huntington, NY and Leslie Mitchell (Weylin) of Wilmington, NC; and has now been reunited with his predeceased daughter, Pamela Bozsynak. He was the loving Poppi to Alexandra Jackson, Joseph Jackson, Samantha Mitchell, Payton Mitchell, Laci Rose Mitchell, and Nicholas Bozsynak.
Ronnie especially enjoyed boating and fishing but his greatest love was spending time with his family and many friends.
A private cremation to be followed by a memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family would deeply appreciate donations to Donatelife.net.
Online condolences may be made at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.
Jones Funeral Home
Old Hammock Rd
Swansboro, NC 28584
(910) 326-5013
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019