WALLACE - Ronald "Ronnie" Miller, 55, of Wallace died Jan. 14, 2020.
Funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Friday followed by visitation at Community Funeral Home of Beulaville. Graveside service at 9 a.m. Saturday at English family cemetery, Wallace.
Survivors include spouse, Danna E. Miller of Wallace; mother, Frances A. Penny of Beulaville; son, Bradley Miller of Hawaii; daughter, Sarah Miller; sisters, Dina Jarman, both of Beulaville, Amanda Brown of Charleston, South Carolina; and brother, Michael Miller of Richlands.
