Ronald Nobles

CHINQUAPIN - Ronald "Bill" Nobles, 81, of Chinquapin died June 20, 2020.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at East Duplin Memorial Gardens, Beulaville.

Survivors include spouse, Donnell Nobles; daughter, Lori Price, both of Chinquapin; and brother, Lonnie Pierce of Anniston, Alabama.

Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.



