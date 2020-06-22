Ronald Nobles

CHINQUAPIN - Ronald "Bill" Nobles, 81, of Chinquapin died June 20, 2020.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at East Duplin Memorial Gardens, Beulaville.
Survivors include spouse, Donnell Nobles; daughter, Lori Price, both of Chinquapin; and brother, Lonnie Pierce of Anniston, Alabama.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at East Duplin Memorial Gardens, Beulaville.
Survivors include spouse, Donnell Nobles; daughter, Lori Price, both of Chinquapin; and brother, Lonnie Pierce of Anniston, Alabama.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.