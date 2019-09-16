Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Overton Sr.. View Sign Service Information TYNDALL FUNERAL HOME 1005 N. Church St. Mount Olive , NC 28365-1318 (919)-658-2303 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM TYNDALL FUNERAL HOME 1005 N. Church St. Mount Olive , NC 28365-1318 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM TYNDALL FUNERAL HOME 1005 N. Church St. Mount Olive , NC 28365-1318 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sept. 6, 1956 - Sept. 14, 2019

Ronald Earl Overton Sr., 63, of the Hatch's Hill community outside Mount Olive died at home on Saturday, September 14, 2019, surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his mother, Elaine Hatch Overton of Mount Olive; children, Stephanie Kala Overton of Jacksonville, Ronald E. Overton Jr., of Richlands, and Chris Price and his wife Suzanne of Boone; two sisters, Kathy Overton Smith and her husband Danny of Goldsboro, and Rachel Meier and her husband Admiral John Meier of Norfolk, VA; two brothers, David Lee Overton and wife Colleen of Murell's Inlet, SC, and Kenneth E. Edwards of California; seven grandchildren, Taylen and MaKenna Overton, Sayler Rochelle, Ashlea, Ryder, Colten, and Laken Price.

Ronald was preceded in death by his father, David Lee Overton Sr. Ronald worked in the Construction business with Virtexco Company, and was an avid Nascar fan always pulling for the most aggressive driver, loved going fishing, and most of all his family and grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11 o'clock in the morning on Wednesday, September 18 in the chapel of Tyndall Funeral Home. Burial will immediately follow the service in the Hatch Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home and at other times at 128 Hatch's Hill Lane, Mount Olive.

Flowers are welcome, or memorials may be directed to 3HC of Goldsboro, or to the .

A Tyndall Service

