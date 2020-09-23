Ronald Parker

HUBERT - Ronald David Parker, 64, of Hubert, died Sept. 18, 2020.

Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Trent River Oakey Grove Missionary Baptist Association with interment at 10 a.m. Monday at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

Survivors include wife, Karen Parker; children, Maleih Parker, both of the home, Ironica Hill of Midway Park, Candice Thomas of Jacksonville, Florida, Osric Daise, Tashay Daise, both of Hubert, Brandon Williams of Indianapolis; and sisters, Doris Gibbs of Maysville, Triplene Jones of Jacksonville, Augustine McCloud of Richlands, Barbara Jones of Stella, Mary Hill of Midway Park.

Arrangements by Saunders Funeral Home.



