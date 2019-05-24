Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Tipton. View Sign Service Information Johnson Funeral Home 2685 Henderson Dr Jacksonville , NC 28546 (910)-347-2595 Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald Joseph Tipton, 80, of Jacksonville passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.

Ronald proudly served his country in the USMC for over 22 years when he retired as a MGySgt. He served in Vietnam where he was awarded the Purple Heart. He was also a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather. Ronald was an avid golfer who could always be found on the Paradise Golf course on base. He will be remembered as a man who never met a stranger and as a person who was full of life.

He is survived by his loving wife, Geralda "Andi" Tipton; son, Stephen Charles Tipton (Susan Lane) of Italy; daughter, Cindy Gerald (Pierre) of Fisherville, KY; grandchildren, Kelsey Lynn Gradus, Abbie Lynn Wiggs, Brandon Tipton, Nicholas Tipton, and great-grandchild, Hadley Fose.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

