CLAYTON - Ronnie Eugene Hite, 70, of Clayton died April 4, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Greenleaf Memorial Park, New Bern.
Survivors include mother, Nannie "Lois" Hite of Clinton; sons, William Hite of Asheville, James Hite of Charlotte; and sisters, Debbie Jones of Clinton, Mary Rhodes of Clayton.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.
Beulaville NC - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-4678
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019