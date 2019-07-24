BEULAVILLE - Ronnie Hollingsworth, 64, of Beulaville died July 23, 2019.
Funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Friday followed by visitation at Community Funeral Home of Beulaville. Graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday at East Duplin Memorial Gardens, Beulaville.
Survivors include spouse, Sue Blalock Hollingsworth of Beulaville; mother, Edna Basden of Richlands; daughter, Christy H. Cole of Beulaville; and brothers, Gerald Hollingsworth of Rose Hill, Ricky Hollingsworth of Richlands.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from July 24 to July 25, 2019