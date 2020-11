Or Copy this URL to Share

HIGH POINT - Ronnie L. James, 40, of High Point died Oct. 31, 2020.

Graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Onslow Memorial Park.

Survivors include children, Peaches Ray of Maysville, Caidyn McIntyre; mother, Debra James, both of High Point; father, Donald James of Hampton, Virginia; and sister, Gina James of Beaumont, Texas.

Arrangements by Saunders Funeral Home.



