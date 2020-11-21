1/1
Ronnie James
Ronnie Lee James, 40, of High Point, NC (formerly of Jacksonville, NC) passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020. A graveside service was held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Onslow Memorial Park.
Ronnie was born on May 26, 1980 in Norfolk, VA. He attended Jacksonville High School and Coastal Carolina Community College. Ronnie was a free spirit with a quiet nature. His laugh was infectious and his smile would light up a room. He had a very comforting spirit.
Ronnie was a loving father, son, brother, nephew and cousin. He enjoyed working in the clothing industry and with youth in the community.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charlie C and Arleatha Granby and uncle, Charlie C. Granby, Jr.
He leaves to cherish his memory; his daughter, Peaches Ray of Maysville; son, Caden McIntyre of High Point; father, Donald James of Hampton, VA; sister, Gina James (Lewis) of Beaumont, TX; brother, Darian James of Glen Burnie, MD and grandparents, Abner and Annie Ruth James of Jacksonville.
He rose above and now he flies.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
