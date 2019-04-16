MAYSVILLE - Ronnie V. Meadows Sr., 69, of Maysville died April 15, 2019.
Funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Memorial Baptist Church, Maysville. Burial will be private.
Survivors include wife, Nancy Meadows of the home; sons, Ronnie Meadows Jr., Cleve Meadows, both of Maysville; brother, Danny Meadows of New Bern; sisters, Louise Cox of Moncks Corner, South Carolina, Ellen Davis, Janie Maides, both of Maysville.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations, Maysville.
Kahlert Funeral & Cremation Services
308 Main St
Maysville, NC 28555
(910) 743-3333
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019