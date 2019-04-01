Rosa Harrell

Rosa Lee Morton Harrell, 65, of Jacksonville died Saturday, March 30, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Hospital.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 3 at Jones Funeral Home. The burial will follow in Onslow Memorial Park with Rev. Billy Williams officiating.
Rosa was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Fordham; brother, Elmer Morton; and her parents, Wesley and Mary Elizabeth Morton. She is survived by her sister, Linda Corbett of Jacksonville; and her dear friend, Mike Walker of Jacksonville.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Jones Funeral Home.
