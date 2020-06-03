Rosa Segers
YORK, South Carolina - Rosa Lee Rhodes Segers, 84, of York, South Carolina, died May 21, 2020.
Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Saunders Funeral Home with interment following at Murrill Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include children, Gwendolyn Barleh of New York City, Herbert Hucks Sr. of Louisville, Kentucky, Rosetta Stevens of York, South Carolina, Theresa Ambrose of Apex, Iris Jones of Fayetteville, Reginald Shepard of Florida; and siblings, Gayenell Foye of Jacksonville, William Rhodes of Snellville, Georgia.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.

