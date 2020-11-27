ROCKY MOUNT - Rosemary Capps, age 72, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Born in Wake County, NC on January 18, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Robert Burnie Capps and Mary Jones Ramey Capps.
Rosemary spent the most of her early years in Jacksonville where she was a 1966 graduate of Vardell Hall High School. In an era of history when most women remained in the home, she went in the opposite direction forging a new frontier by becoming a successful businesswoman. In doing so, Rosemary provided guidance and inspiration for other single mothers her age. Starting out in the restaurant industry, she owned and operated Bernie's located off of Gum Branch Road in Jacksonville. Upon relocating to Rocky Mount, she opened one of the very first Beach Bingo operations over on 301. Later, Rosemary would go on to become the founder of successful ventures such as Capps Creations, which specialized in unique floral wreaths as well as scrapbooking, both of which she was passionate about as a pastime.
Rosemary is survived by her children, Robert Choate and his wife Jennifer, Angela Choate Greene, and Jacqueline Noel Newhouse and boyfriend Vernon T. Bradley, Jr.; her grandchildren, Kirstie Fannaby, Haley Greene, and Robert Zane Choate; great granddaughter, Faith Greene; her sister, Becky Jones and husband Edwin; and many nieces and nephews.
A Private Family Service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.