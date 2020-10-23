1/1
Rosie Thacker
Rosa "Rosie" Alice Thacker, 91, of Richlands passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020, in the Hospice Unit of Premier Nursing & Rehab in Jacksonville.
She is survived by one daughter, Teresa Warren (James) of Richlands; one granddaughter, Jamie Paradysz (Nick); and two great-grandchildren, Lily and Oliver Paradysz, all of Charlotte.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Community Christian Church, Richlands with Daniel Davenport and James Warren officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Community Christian Church Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Richlands.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Community Christian Church
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home
210 Hargett St
Richlands, NC 28574
9103244415
