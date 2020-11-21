1/1
Ross Brisco
New Bern – Ross Hyer Brisco, 87, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at Carolina East Medical Center. He was born July 13, 1933 in Cheyenne, OK., a son to the late, Carl Eugene and Stella Ruby Warner Brisco.
A Memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on November 28, 2020 at the Jacksonville Seventh Day Adventist Church 453 College St., Jacksonville, NC.
Ross was an avid birdwatcher, loved the ocean, and spent his career first as a police officer then as a director of security for a large metropolitan hospital.
He is survived by wife, Dianna Fern Mackie Brisco; daughter, Deena J. Stern of Cedar Point; son, Darren J. Brisco of Willow Springs; four grandchildren and three step grandchildren; and a sister, Glenna Walter of Rocky Ford, CO.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Gerald Brisco; and a sister, Charlotte Poland.
Flowers can be sent to the Jacksonville Seventh Day Adventist Church on November 28, 2020 for the 1:30 p.m. Memorial Service.
Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
