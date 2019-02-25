Rovean Horne

Obituary

RICHLANDS - Rovean Edwards Horne, 91, of Richlans died Feb. 24, 2019, at Vidant Duplin Hospital.
Funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday followed by visitation at Community Funeral Home of Beulaville. Graveside service at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Onslow Memorial Park.
Survivors include sons, Freddy Horne of Wilson, Gary Horne of Wilmington; daughter, Iris Horne; and sister, Lois Miller, both of Beulaville.
Funeral Home
Beulaville NC - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-4678
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.