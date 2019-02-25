RICHLANDS - Rovean Edwards Horne, 91, of Richlans died Feb. 24, 2019, at Vidant Duplin Hospital.
Funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday followed by visitation at Community Funeral Home of Beulaville. Graveside service at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Onslow Memorial Park.
Survivors include sons, Freddy Horne of Wilson, Gary Horne of Wilmington; daughter, Iris Horne; and sister, Lois Miller, both of Beulaville.
Beulaville NC - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-4678
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019