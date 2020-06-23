Roxana Olwin
MAYSVILLE - Roxana Maura Olwin, 64, of Maysville died May 25, 2020.
Celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Kahlert Funeral Home, Maysville.
Survivors include husband, Donald Olwin of Maysville; son, Christopher Davis of Georgia; brother, Ronald Bertka of Tampa, Florida; and sister, Rina D. Bertka of Utah.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
