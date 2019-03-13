Obituary

RICHLANDS - Roy Bell, 67, of Richlands died March 11, 2019.

Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at St. Paul Freewill Baptist Church, Richlands with interment following at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

Survivors include wife, Antoinette Bell of the home; daughter, Janet D. Bell of Raleigh; sons, Philip Bell, Patrick Bell, both of Richlands; brothers, Gerald Humphrey of Hopewell, Virginia, Jerry Bell; and sisters, Evelyn White, Christine Bell, all of Richlands.

Visitation will be one hour before the service.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019

