JACKSONVILLE - Roy Rogers Humphrey, 67, of Jacksonville, died Monday, March 4, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel with Rev. Damon Lee officiating. Burial will follow at Onslow Memorial Park.
Mr. Humphrey is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sharon Wetherington Humphrey of the home; daughters, Natasha Medina (Ryan) of Wake Forest, Kelly H. Edwins of Goldsboro; son by love, Aaron Coleman (Tania) of Hubert; brothers, Herbie Humphrey (Patricia) of Jacksonville, Lonnie Humphrey (Rebecca) of Saratoga, Allen Humphrey (Becky) of Sharpsburg, and Wade Humphrey (Denise) of Jacksonville; one grandson, Parker Edwins; seven nieces and two nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019