Roy Lee Humphrey, 89, of Jacksonville died April 4, 2019, at his home.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Burial will be private.
Survivors include sons, Ricky Humphrey of Maysville, Allen Humphrey of Jacksonville, David Humphrey of Wilmington; daughter, Susie Robertson of South Carolina; sister, Mary Mitchell; and brothers, Leonard Humphrey, both of Jacksonville, George Humphrey of Goldsboro.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019