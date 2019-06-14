Roy McCord

Obituary
Roy Wayne McCord, 62, of Jacksonville died Thursday, May 9, 2019 at his residence.

Graveside services will be held on 2 p.m. Friday, June 21, at 2 p.m. at Coastal Carolina State Veteran Cemetery, with Military Honors.

He is survived by his wife, Christina Miko McCord of the home; a daughter, Brenda L. McCord of Bremerto, Washington; two sons, Darrell Kirby, II of Chapel Hill and Samuel Kirby of Nashua, New Hampshire and three sisters.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 14 to June 15, 2019
