Roy Robert Schmitz, 62, of Jacksonville, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Surviving are his son, Jason Schmitz and wife Sarah of Hayes, VA; a sister, Jeannie Potenza of Jacksonville; a brother, Frankie Schmitz of Massachusetts; and two grandchildren, Daylyn Osborne and Reef Schmitz.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019