Roy Schmitz

Guest Book
  • "Jason our hearts and prayers go out to you and your family...."
Service Information
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC
28540
(910)-455-1281
Obituary
Send Flowers

Roy Robert Schmitz, 62, of Jacksonville, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Surviving are his son, Jason Schmitz and wife Sarah of Hayes, VA; a sister, Jeannie Potenza of Jacksonville; a brother, Frankie Schmitz of Massachusetts; and two grandchildren, Daylyn Osborne and Reef Schmitz.
Condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.