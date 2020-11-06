MOREHEAD CITY - Roy Lee "Charlie Mac" Stiles Jr. of Morehead City, died Nov. 3, 2020, at his home.

Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Glad Tidings Church with burial following at Greenwood Cemetery, Morehead City.

Survivors include wife of 40 years, Gail Smith Stiles; sons, Lee Anthony Stiles, both of Morehead City; Derrick Andre Stiles of Newport; daughter, Kimberley Gayle Stiles of Greensboro; brothers, Lloyd Ray Stiles of Newport, Darryl Stiles Sr. of Fayetteville, Carl Stiles Sr.; and sister, Lillian "Lynn" Stiles Godette of Morehead City, Cynthia Stiles Carter.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort.

Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Beaufort.



