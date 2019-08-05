|
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
Burial
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Formy-Duval Family Cemetery
Jacksonville, NC – Roy J. Yeddo, 76, died August 4, 2019, at Premier Nursing Home.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 7th at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel with full military honors. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Formy-Duval Family Cemetery in Old Dock, NC.
Sgt. Maj. Yeddo was born August 10, 1942, in Fort Covington, NY. He enlisted in the Marine Corps in August of 1959, and graduated from recruit training at MCRD, Parris Island, South Carolina. He was then assigned to the 2d Honest John Rocket Battery, 2d Field Artillery Group at Camp Lejeune, NC. As a field artilleryman he has served tours with the 2d Field Artillery Group, 10th Marines, 2d Marine Division; 12th Marines, 3rd Marine Division and two tours on Recruiting duty in upstate New York. His assignment as a First Sergeant includes, Golf Battery, 3rd Battalion, 10th Marines; Regimental Headquarters Battery, 10th Marines; Security Company, Camp David, MD and Supply School Company, MCSSS, MCB, Camp Lejeune, NC. He has served as Sergeant Major of Marine Air Control Squadron 4 in Okinawa, Marine Corps Service Support Schools, Camp Lejeune, NC; 24th MAU and 2d Marines. His decorations include the Navy Commendation Medal, Navy Achievement Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, PUC, MUC, Presidential Service Badge and the Good Conduct Medal 9th Award.
Sgt. Maj. Yeddo is survived by his wife of 54 years, Muriel Yeddo of the home; sons, Jacques Yeddo (Jackie Gorrell) of Jacksonville and Dennis Yeddo (Rachael) of Richlands; sister, Shirley Bouissey (Darrell) of Monroe, NY; brothers, Jimmy Reeder of Constable, NY and Larry Yeddo (Tampa) of North Bangor, NY along with four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death are his son, Roy James "Jamie" Yeddo Jr.; stepson, Ricky Lane Brown; siblings, Joan TenEyck, Matilva Heeder, Jerry Yeddo, Mary Jane Lepage and Jean Yates.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at Jones Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019
